Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up As Novartis-Medicines Co Deal Boosts RNA Specialists -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:59pm EST

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Shares of the Medicines Co. rallied after Swiss drug giant Novartis agreed to buy the maker of cholesterol drugs and other products for about $10 billion. Other companies with drugs based on RNA therapies comparable to those harness by The Medicines Co., including Alnylam and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, rose in sympathy.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in CVS Health Corp. and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.69% 76.58 Delayed Quote.14.94%
NOVARTIS 1.18% 90.84 Delayed Quote.20.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Moving Equipment Causes Injuries, $65,000 Fine for London Mill
PU
05:19pRail strike at Canada's largest railway hits exports, ripples further through economy
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down On Global-Trade-Sensitive Sector Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:07pWall Street sets records on trade progress optimism
RE
05:07pTech Up On China IP Proposal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pFinancials Up After Schwab-TDAmeritrade Deal -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:01pConsumer Cos Up Amid Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:00pMexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group