Health Care Up As Novartis-Medicines Co Deal Boosts RNA Specialists -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Shares of the Medicines Co. rallied after Swiss drug giant Novartis agreed to buy the maker of cholesterol drugs and other products for about $10 billion. Other companies with drugs based on RNA therapies comparable to those harness by The Medicines Co., including Alnylam and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, rose in sympathy.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in CVS Health Corp. and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

