Health Care Up As UnitedHealth Surges -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. health insurer by enrollees, and one of the few major corporations to reiterate growth expectations for 2020 despite the effects of the pandemic, rose by more than 4%, nearing all-time highs.

Quorum Health is set to clash with activist investor Mudrick Capital Management over how long the hospital operator should hang around in bankruptcy in the hopes of receiving a federal bailout.

