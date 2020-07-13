Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up, But Biotech Stocks Down, On Value Bias -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of pricy growth sectors such as technology and biotech, buying into less expensive niches of health care.

Health-insurance technology company MultiPlan is merging with a special purpose acquisition company in an $11 billion deal that will take the company public. MultiPlan's platform is used by insurance companies such as UnitedHealth Group and Cigna to find cost savings in health-care claims.

Biocon received the Drugs Controller General of India's approval to market Itolizumab, a medicine that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients, in the country.

Biotech company Amgen invested another $421 million in BeiGene to maintain a roughly 20% stake in its Chinese peer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.40% 250.04 Delayed Quote.3.31%
BEIGENE, LTD. 8.66% 213.01 Delayed Quote.18.26%
BIOCON LIMITED 0.13% 414.85 End-of-day quote.41.25%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 2.91% 299.71 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pNew Zealand House Prices Rose in June Despite Pandemic
DJ
05:32pJoe Biden's Search for That Elusive Economic Consensus -- Update
DJ
05:28pAmid pandemic, wealthy U.S. families approved for government loans
RE
05:16pINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : Nationwide Momentum Increases for New IGT Cobalt 27 Cabinet with VLT Distribution Approval in Louisiana
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pCoronavirus Spending Pushes U.S. Budget Deficit Past $3 Trillion for 12 Months Through June -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:12pUtilities Flat As California Reverses Some Reopening Measures, Spurring Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pCommunications Services Down Amid Valuation Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pTech Gives Back Some Gains As Bulls, Bears Clash On Sustainability Of Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..
5PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group