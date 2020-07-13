Health Care Up, But Biotech Stocks Down, On Value Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of pricy growth sectors such as technology and biotech, buying into less expensive niches of health care.

Health-insurance technology company MultiPlan is merging with a special purpose acquisition company in an $11 billion deal that will take the company public. MultiPlan's platform is used by insurance companies such as UnitedHealth Group and Cigna to find cost savings in health-care claims.

Biocon received the Drugs Controller General of India's approval to market Itolizumab, a medicine that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients, in the country.

Biotech company Amgen invested another $421 million in BeiGene to maintain a roughly 20% stake in its Chinese peer.

