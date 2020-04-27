Health Care Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into companies with more to gain from reopening of European and U.S. state economies.

Shares of Bayer rose after the German chemicals-and-pharmaceuticals company posted a rise in sales and profits for the first quarter as users of its farming and drug products stockpiled purchases during the pandemic.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after mixed results from a mid-stage trial of the company's arthritis treatment, jointly marketed with French drugmaker Sanofi, in Covid-19 patients.

One part of the trial was halted while another, involving more severely ill patients, will continue.

