Health Care Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/02/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors with more to gain from economic reopening.

Shares of Pfizer rose by almost 2%, recouping a chunk of its losses associated with disappointing data on a breast-cancer drug trial.

Enhanced Healthcare Partners, a midmarket private-equity firm focused on health care, is creating a medical-staffing services provider by buying and merging two separate companies, Synergy Surgicalists and EA Health, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER LIMITED 0.24% 4023.1 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
PFIZER, INC. 1.97% 36.16 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
