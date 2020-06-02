Health Care Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors with more to gain from economic reopening.

Shares of Pfizer rose by almost 2%, recouping a chunk of its losses associated with disappointing data on a breast-cancer drug trial.

Enhanced Healthcare Partners, a midmarket private-equity firm focused on health care, is creating a medical-staffing services provider by buying and merging two separate companies, Synergy Surgicalists and EA Health, as reported earlier.

