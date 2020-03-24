Health Care Up, But Not By Much, As Investors Seek Out Stimulus-Sensitive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors most sensitive to economic stimulus.

CVS Health Chief Executive Larry Merlo said the pharmacy operator's supply of pharmaceuticals remains steady as the coronavirus pandemic roils manufacturing and distribution markets globally.

Johnson & Johnson's chief financial officer said any financial guidance the health-care conglomerate provided was unlikely to be borne out, because of the range of variables around the coronavirus pandemic and the policy response.

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' efficacy fighting the novel virus.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com