Health Care Up, But Not By Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to changes in the economic outlook.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund, which was among the strongest niches of the market for much of the last two months because of hopes that a Covid-19 treatment would emerge from the area, was more or less flat.

Pfizer ticked down, extending a recent losing streak, which began with disappointing data on a breast-cancer drug.

