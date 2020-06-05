Log in
Health Care Up, But Not By Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/05/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to changes in the economic outlook.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund, which was among the strongest niches of the market for much of the last two months because of hopes that a Covid-19 treatment would emerge from the area, was more or less flat.

Pfizer ticked down, extending a recent losing streak, which began with disappointing data on a breast-cancer drug.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 2.06% 9814.080606 Delayed Quote.7.17%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.54% 4100.55 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
PFIZER, INC. -0.06% 35.99 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
