Health Care Up, But Not by Much, As Traders Seek Out Risk -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into sectors more closely linked with trends in global trade. Pfizer shares dropped despite promising results for its rare-disease drug tafamidis after analysts at brokerage Stifel said that the trial's results left "openings" for smaller rivals to develop "best in class" drugs. Rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Akcea Therapeutics all rose sharply.

