Health Care Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Rotation -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into areas more sensitive to negotiations between the U.S. and China. Eli Lilly said it would stop promoting a relatively new cancer drug after a follow-up study found it failed to significantly prolong the lives of patients. The Food and Drug Administration is set to run out of money early next month to evaluate new prescription drugs if the government shutdown continues, potentially slowing the release of new therapies including cancer treatments. CVS Health rose after the drug stores wholesale arm and Walmart settled their fight over the cost of filling prescriptions, averting Walmart's departure from CVS's pharmacy-benefit management network.

