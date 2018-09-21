Health Care Up, Defensive Sectors Draw Investors -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked up as traders rotated back into sectors less exposed to swings in the outlook for economic growth.

After years of struggling with patent expirations for blockbuster drugs, the global drug industry now has a stable outlook with few major expirations on the horizon, according to credit-rating agency Moody's, forecasting a modest improvement in aggregate earnings in 2019 over the 0.5% in 2018.

Federal prosecutors are probing whether big drug makers including Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Biogen potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients, according to a Wall Street Journal review of securities filings.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com