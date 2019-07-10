Health Care Up, More Merger Activity Seen -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders bet rate cuts from the Federal Reserve would trigger a new wave of deals in the sector.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares fell sharply after the drug maker cut its outlook for operating profits and unveiled a cost-cutting plan.

Laboratory-test startup uBiome plans to lay off around half its global workforce Wednesday, the latest shakeup for a company dealing with the fallout from a federal investigation into its billing practices.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday voiced skepticism that a central feature of the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, increasing the risk that the U.S. health-care system could face another radical overhaul.

