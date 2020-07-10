Health Care Up On Covid-19 Treatment Developments -- Health Sector Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid hopes for an effective Covid-19 treatment or vaccine.

Biotech giant Gilead Sciences said a comparison of a late-stage remdesivir trial with real-world treatment of patients with severe Covid-19 found that the drug suggests clinical recovery and a 62% reduction in mortality risk.

About three-quarters of patients treated with remdesivir recovered by the second week, compared with 59% of patients who received standard care, Gilead said. Shares of Gilead rose, but remain short of their May highs amid skepticism about the commercial prospects for remdesivir.

Separately, the chief executive of German biotech BioNTech told The Wall Street Journal that his company's Covid-19 vaccine, which it is developing in collaboration with Pfizer, could be ready to submit for regulatory approval by the end of this year.

U.S. national security officials are reviewing the 2017 acquisition of South Carolina pharmaceutical maker Ritedose Corp. by Chinese investors after learning the firm was in talks to participate in a Pentagon project to develop injection devices for a coronavirus vaccine.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com