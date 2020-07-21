Health Care Up On Covid Treatment Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors bet the sector would produce a viable Covid-19 treatment.

The U.S. government has accused two alleged hackers of conspiring with Chinese intelligence to steal hundreds of millions of dollars in intellectual property from scores of companies world-wide, in a wide-ranging criminal operation that recently targeted companies working on coronavirus treatments and testing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S imports of Covid-19 test kits rose in May, boosted by demand for tests made by Abbott Laboratories. Shares of Swiss drug giant Novartis fell after it reported a decline in second-quarter sales, reflecting a slowdown in discretionary medical purchases during the period.

