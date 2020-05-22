Health Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid renewed optimism about a medical treatment for the Covid-19 virus.

U.S. stock futures ticked up during a National Public Radio interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, when he expressed optimism about the chances of Moderna's vaccine candidate. Shares of Moderna rose during the session.

Separately, a vaccine candidate -- Cansino Biologics -- showed promise in data published by medical journal The Lancet. "It's clear from the market is that the most important thing now is the therapeutics and the path of the vaccine - that's crucial," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Antimalaria drugs didn't help patients fight Covid-19, while raising the risk for heart problems and death, according to another study published in The Lancet, analyzing real-world use of the medicines reported. The study also indicated that patients experienced negative side effects with hydroxychloroquine.

