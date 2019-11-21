Log in
Health Care Up On Demand For Less-Trade-Focused Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

11/21/2019 | 04:59pm EST

Health-care companies rose as traders sought out sectors less exposed to trade negotiations.

Cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries rose slightly after it reported third-quarter revenue ahead of Wall Street targets, and even as its quarterly loss widened.

The volatile cannabis sub-sector has been on the rebound this week as Congress weighs bills lifting the federal ban on the substance.

Bristol Myers shares rose after it closed its acquisition of biotech concern Celgene.

Bio-Path Holdings shares rose after the Food and Drug Administration opened the way for development of a cancer-treatment candidate.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

