Health Care Up On Renewed Interest In Lagging Sector -- Health Care Roundup

10/04/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as traders bought into a sector that has lagged the broad market for much of the year.

For the seventh straight week, investors pulled money from healthcare/biotech-dedicated funds, according to a Piper Jaffray analyst, as reported earlier. Health care has fallen out of favor because of fears about another round of regulations and multibillion-dollar opioid-addiction lawsuits.

Some biotech initial public offerings launched this week -- including Viela Bio and Aprea Therapeutics -- drew buyers, however.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics fell sharply after a follow-on offering of shares.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

