Health Care Up as Growth-to-Value Rotation Slows -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated back into one of the sectors that lagged the market in the third quarter.

Momentum stocks such as biotechnology were out of favor during much of September as investors rotated into value stocks.

On Monday, many growth stocks were in the green. GlaxoSmithKline ticked up after the drug maker said promising results from a study of a cancer drug in a late-stage clinical trial on ovarian cancer patients vindicated its acquisition of cancer specialist Tesaro.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com