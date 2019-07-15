Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Health Care Up as Rebate Surprise Wears Off -- Health Care Roundup

07/15/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as drug makers recouped some of last week's losses related to a Trump administration reversal on rebates. Pfizer, Merck, and other drug giants that had been under pressure after the decision rose slightly. Gilead Sciences will pay $5.1 billion to boost its stake in Galapagos and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development, the latest effort by a major drug maker to expand through joint ventures rather than outright acquisition. Shares of Galapagos rose sharply after the report.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

