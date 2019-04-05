Log in
Health Care Up as Regulatory Fears Subside -- Health Care Roundup

04/05/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as regulation worries subsided and momentum traders bought into biotech companies. The Trump administration said the federal government would reimburse health insurers for financial losses caused by the administration's plan to ban certain pharmaceutical-industry rebates in Medicare. Shares of insurers like Cigna and Centene, whose shares were among the hardest hit this year by expectations of new regulations, surged. Biotechnology companies -- among the highest risk issues on the stock market -- rose manifold during the last decade before a fourth-quarter market plunge. Now, the sub-sector has become a favorite of bullish speculators once more. On Friday, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose by more than 1.5%, testing its highest levels since October.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

