Health Care Up as Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

08/16/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated back into risky niches of the market, such as biotech.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index exchange-traded fund added more than 2%. Health-care has registered the second strongest aggregate earnings growth of the 11 industry groups in the Standard & Poor's 500 so far in second-quarter earnings season, according to data-tracking firm Refinitiv.

The Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie drug Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid arthritis in adults in certain situations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE 2.30% 64.43 Delayed Quote.-31.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 7895.993811 Delayed Quote.17.16%
