Health Care Up as Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated back into risky niches of the market, such as biotech.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index exchange-traded fund added more than 2%. Health-care has registered the second strongest aggregate earnings growth of the 11 industry groups in the Standard & Poor's 500 so far in second-quarter earnings season, according to data-tracking firm Refinitiv.

The Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie drug Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid arthritis in adults in certain situations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

