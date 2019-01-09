Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up on Deal Prospects -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:54pm EST

Health-care companies rose as traders bet on more deal-making in the sector. Eli Lilly's $8 billion deal to buy Loxo Oncology followed Bristol Myers Squibb's $74 billion deal to buy Celgene and GlaxoSmithKlines $4.16 billion agreement to buy cancer-drug developer Tesaro. Supplement seller Herbalife Nutrition's chief executive, Richard Goudis, has resigned after the company said it discovered comments he made prior to becoming CEO that were inconsistent with its standards.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pRenault's CEO moved tax domicile to Netherlands in 2012
RE
05:18pMost New Voting Members of Fed Sign Off on Pause in Rate Increases
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08pTreasury Yields Hold Below 2018 Highs as Rate Doubts Mount
DJ
05:07pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pCommunications Services Flat on Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:04pTech Up as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pIndustrials Up on Trade-Talk Optimism - Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Up as Selloff Seen as Overdone -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
4STRATEGY: Four sectors for the future
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.