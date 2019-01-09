Health Care Up on Deal Prospects -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders bet on more deal-making in the sector. Eli Lilly's $8 billion deal to buy Loxo Oncology followed Bristol Myers Squibb's $74 billion deal to buy Celgene and GlaxoSmithKlines $4.16 billion agreement to buy cancer-drug developer Tesaro. Supplement seller Herbalife Nutrition's chief executive, Richard Goudis, has resigned after the company said it discovered comments he made prior to becoming CEO that were inconsistent with its standards.

