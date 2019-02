Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into more defensive areas because of doubts about the U.S.-China trade negotiations. Sanofi ticked up after the French drug giant posted 2018 earnings in line with Wall Street targets, helped by its shift to high-margin oncology and blood-disorder drugs. Shares of oxygen-device maker Inogen fell after short-seller Carson Block's Muddy Waters firm questioned the size of the company's addressable market.

