Health Care Up on Opioid-Case Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid hopes that major opioid lawsuits were nearing settlement.

Purdue Pharma is close to securing support from states and local governments for a multibillion-dollar deal that will enable the drug maker to resolve mounting litigation and restructure through bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. As many as 23 states support the deal while others are holdouts, according to the report.

Shares of a publicly traded drug maker involved in opioid lawsuits, Mallinckrodt, gave back some of their recent gains after credit-ratings firm S&P Global Ratings cut its debt rating, citing a limited ability to access credit markets because of the lawsuit exposure.

President Trump said the U.S. plans to pull most vaping products from the market, citing growing concerns about health hazards and rising use by teenagers of the trendy alternative to traditional cigarettes.

