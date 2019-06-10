Health Care Up on Trade, Rate Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as trade fears subsided and hopes for an interest-rate cut grew. If the Federal Reserve does resume cutting interest rates as futures markets suggest, the health-care sector could be one of the biggest gainers in the next few months, based on sector trends during previous rate-cutting cycles, said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients. "The defensive Health Care and Consumer Staples sectors performed best following the start of cutting cycles while Information Technology posted the worst returns," said the Goldman strategists. The Goldman strategists also noted the risk, based on economists' forecasts of rate policy, that the Fed does not cut rates as anticipated, a disappointment that could cause a broad stock-market selloff. Specialty-pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to sell its assets, just days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle federal charges over sales of its opioid drug Subsys. Tilray shares surged after the marijuana concern struck a deal with majority shareholder, Privateer Holdings, to gradually sell the fund's remaining stock.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com