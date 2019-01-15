Log in
Health Care up After UnitedHealth Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

01/15/2019 | 04:23pm EST

Health-care companies rose after strong earnings from the largest U.S. health insurer. UnitedHealth Group said sales grew in the fourth quarter as the company continued to see diversified revenue growth from health-care plan membership, premiums and its network of health services. Revenue rose 12% to $58.42 billion from a year earlier, surpassing Wall Street targets. Drug developers are among the companies that could feel the pinch from the government shutdown, according to one money manager. "Think about drug companies trying to get FDA approval for product or drug that's being delayed for two to three weeks," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund manager Hodges Capital. "It could be the time value of those profits are deferred forever." Bayer's fight to prove its recently acquired weedkillers are safe faced a setback in Europe Tuesday as a French court revoked approval for one of its glyphosate-based products because it might cause cancer.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

