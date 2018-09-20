Health Care up as Biotech Run Continues -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as a rebound in risk appetite continued to help the biotech niche. Shares of marijuana producer Tilray fell in volatile trading after a dramatic surge earlier this week. On Thursday, shares of Tilray bounced between $240 and $162, giving back substantially all the previous session gains at the Thursday low, which was close to half the $300 level where Tilray peaked Wednesday. "It's pretty incredible," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Obviously one of the things about the stock market is it tends to draw people to products they know and products they find interesting. It is interesting: will it get legalized in more states?... this might be a generational thing, too."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com