Health-care companies rose, as traders rotated back into risky niches of the market such as biotech stocks. U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican, called the Federal Bureau of Investigation in October 2017 to follow up on a complaint lodged by Parker "Pete" Petit, the founder of biomedical company MiMedx Group against an investor who criticized the company and Mr. Petit. Shares of MiMedx declined Thursday.

