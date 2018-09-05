Log in
Health Care up as Traders Seek Sectors Insulated From EM Worries -- Health Care Roundup

09/05/2018 | 04:22pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders rotated into sectors less exposed to the fallout of emerging-markets currencies. Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into a veterinary products unit acquired by medical-supplies distributor Patterson Companies in 2015. Shares of Hutchison China MediTech rose after the China-focused drug maker said the country's regulators had cleared the use of a medication for certain cases of colorectal cancer. Sangamo Therapeutics fell after the maker of treatments using gene-editing technology after ambiguous results in an early-stage clinical trial. Theranos, the blood-testing company accused of perpetrating Silicon Valley's biggest fraud, plans to formally dissolve in the wake of a high-profile scandal. Health insurer Anthem's business model positions the company well after upheaval in the drug wholesaling business, according to one brokerage. "As the dust settles on what has been an extremely active 11 months in the space from M&A to regulatory changes, we view the integrated Managed-care-organization/Pharmacy-benefit-manager as the winning model in a post-drug-rebate/increased transparency world," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

