Health Catalyst : CEO Dan Burton to be Interviewed by Fraser Bullock at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc., a leader in next-generation data, analytics, and decision support, announced today that CEO Dan Burton will be a presentor at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 31.

Burton will be interviewed in a "fireside chat" format by Fraser Bullock, co-founder and senior advisor at Sorenson Capital and chairman of the board at Health Catalyst.

The two-day summit, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, is hosted by the Silicon Slopes community of Utah technology and startup companies, and presented by Nasdaq. It is one of the largest and most prominent annual tech events in the world, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees. Other speakers at the summit include Pinterest Co-Founder and CEO Ben Silbermann; Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis; Adobe Founder John Warnock; and baseball legend Alex Rodriquez.

Both Burton and Bullock serve on the board of Silicon Slopes.

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

When: Thursday, January 31, 2019

Fireside Chat Time: 2:15pm MT

Where: Ballroom A/C, The Salt Palace, Salt Lake City

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes is the voice, hub, and heart of Utah's startup and tech community. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering Utah's startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all.

