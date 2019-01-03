Health Enterprise Partners : Announces Partner Promotion

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity fund, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ezra Mehlman to Managing Partner. "Ezra has demonstrated the energy, impeccable judgment, and character that are foundational to our firm and its investors," said Dave Tamburri, Managing Partner of HEP. "We are confident that he will continue to make a significant contribution to the ongoing success of our firm."

Mehlman joined HEP full-time in 2012 after interning at the firm for two years while attending Columbia Business School. Prior to HEP, he worked for the Advisory Board Company and Booz Allen Hamilton. Ezra serves on the boards of AxiaMed, CenterPointe Behavioral Health System, InDemand Interpreting, Jvion and Wildflower Health. He also served as a director of Applied Pathways prior to its acquisition by AIM Specialty Health, a division of Anthem, Inc. He is a member of HEP's investment committee.

"It has been my great fortune to collaborate with Ezra Mehlman to acquire and grow our behavioral health services platform," said Buddy Turner, CEO of CenterPointe Behavioral Health System and former CEO of Behavioral Centers of America. "Ezra exemplifies the qualities of knowledge, support and engagement that CEOs value most in board members and is an essential participant in the company's value creation strategy."

In 2015, Ezra joined the faculty of Columbia Business School, where he teaches a course in healthcare investment and entrepreneurship. He is a member of Harvard School of Public Health's Health Policy and Management Executive Council. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA in History from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, lower middle market companies in healthcare services and healthcare information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

