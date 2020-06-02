Health Gorilla : Launches FHIR APIs in AWS Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data interoperability, today announced the launch of its APIs in AWS Marketplace. Now, digital health developers can leverage a suite of advanced clinical APIs directly from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate healthcare product development.

"Digital health developers are increasingly relying on APIs to power clinical data access and data retrieval functionality for their end-users," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're thrilled to make our clinical APIs available in AWS Marketplace to introduce them to a broader audience."

Health Gorilla's marketplace listing includes the following APIs:

Patient360 API - Enable retrieval of electronic medical records for treatment purposes from a vast network of EMRs

- Enable retrieval of electronic medical records for treatment purposes from a vast network of EMRs Diagnostic Network API - Enable physicians to order lab tests and receive results electronically from over 100 diagnostic vendors

- Enable physicians to order lab tests and receive results electronically from over 100 diagnostic vendors Natural Language Processing API - Structure clinical information from unstructured text and image files

- Structure clinical information from unstructured text and image files eFax API - Exchange fax documents electronically with any provider

- Exchange fax documents electronically with any provider Identity Verification API - Authenticate both provider and patient identity through dynamic knowledge-based questions

- Authenticate both provider and patient identity through dynamic knowledge-based questions FHIR Store API - Securely manage clinical data in a FHIR database with read and write capabilities

Using Health Gorilla's APIs, healthcare developers can build products faster without having to integrate with multiple vendors and clinical systems. Digital health organizations like K Health, Virta Health, and WellVia have successfully implemented these APIs to offer advanced clinical functionality in their products while reducing the technical burden for their engineering teams. Access to comprehensive clinical data enables developers to better facilitate patient care, reduce the administrative burden for their provider users, and track patient outcomes.

"Health Gorilla's API is a core component of Virta's continuous remote care platform, which allows us to provide our patients expert medical care, whenever and wherever they need it," said Sampson Reider, Senior Software Engineer at Virta Health. "Tapping into Health Gorilla's vast network of diagnostic vendors via a single API based on modern standards enables the successful delivery of chronic disease care at scale, while freeing up engineers to spend time solving technical problems unique to Virta."

Digital health developers can access Health Gorilla's APIs now by visiting Health Gorilla's AWS Marketplace listing . For more information about Health Gorilla, visit healthgorilla.com.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

SOURCE Health Gorilla