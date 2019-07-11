Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Health Insurance and Social Determinants: Key Takeaways from AHIP Institute and Expo 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), a leading publisher of health plan market data and analytics, recently attended the AHIP Institute and Expo 2019 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The major focus of this year’s gathering of health insurance companies and industry stakeholders was on social determinants of health (SDOH), i.e., factors such as income, internet access, stable housing, healthy food, and transportation that affect patients’ health. Speakers talked about the need for payers to focus on “whole person care” and shared their experiences with programs designed to identify and address social and economic barriers to better serve vulnerable populations.

Social determinants of health have long been linked to patient health but not necessarily intertwined with health insurance benefits. Several conference presentations demonstrated how these solutions are now being designed at the health insurer level. To highlight a few examples, co-presenters from L.A. Care Plan and UPMC Health Plan discussed special housing programs for homeless health plan members which have proven to lower per member per month (PMPM) healthcare costs. Speakers from Mom’s Meals talked about how meal delivery programs have lowered utilization and costs for dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

In the short term, payers will remain focused on incorporating SDOH factors with health benefits as vendors deliver innovative products and solutions to support these initiatives. In support, MFA will remain committed to providing the most comprehensive payer performance and market share data available. Additionally, MFA will further assess economic and demographic data enhancements to better serve our clients as the industry transforms.

To learn more about Mark Farrah Associates’ health insurance analytic tools including the Health Coverage Portal TM, contact MFA at 724-338-4100 or visit www.markfarrah.com. For the latest insights about health plan enrollment trends and financial performance, visit the FREE MFA Healthcare Business Strategy Briefs on the MFA website. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™. Mark Farrah Associates maintains financial data as well as enrollment and market share for the health insurance industry in its subscription-based Health Coverage Portal™. MFA monitors enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:21aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
BU
10:20aINNOCAP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aTamedia is considering the sale of Annabelle – Jacqueline Krause-Blouin will take over as Interim Editor-in-Chief
TE
10:20aWASHTEC AG : Temporary appointment of the chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Günter Blaschke as chairman of the Management Board and assumption of the chairmanship of the Management Board as of 1 January 2020 by the member of the Management Board Dr. Ralf Koeppe
EQ
10:19aCargill Profit Drops on Trade, Flooding Challenges
DJ
10:19aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CRE CLO TREND WATCH : Strong Q2 2019 Issuance as Deals Evolve and Loans Churn
BU
10:18aPOLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : July 11, 2019 - Additional information relating to the merger by incorporation project of the subsidiary Psfinteractive S.r.l.
PU
10:18aEMBREE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, INC. : Announces Promotion
PR
10:18aLuxFLAG Environment Label for ThomasLloyd SICAV - Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF)
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About