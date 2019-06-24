Health Monitor Network : Adds Three World Class Senior Executives to Its Management Team

Leading patient engagement company continues its commitment to excellence, growth and marketplace leadership

Health Monitor Network, the leading direct-to-patient (DTP)/patient engagement company in the United States, has added three new nationally recognized and accomplished executives to its management team: Paul Wituschek, Chief Commercial Officer; Joseph DiCarlo, Chief People Officer, and David Zuern, Senior Vice President, Operations. These executive additions reinforce Health Monitor Network’s aggressive growth plans and commitment to excellence.

“We are continuing to transform the organization and building upon our strong foundation for sustained hyper growth,” said Health Monitor Network Chief Executive Officer, Ken Freirich. “The additions of Paul, Joe and Dave, three world class, seasoned industry executives, shows our commitment to taking the company to the next level both in the short and long term. We are very excited to have them on board. Their leadership and contributions will play a major role in helping us capitalize on the amazing marketplace opportunity ahead of us.”

Paul Wituschek has over 30 years of experience as an accomplished executive with a track record of global sales, marketing, consulting and board accomplishments in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industries (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Devices and Publishing). He has led multi-national, cross-functional teams in public, private-equity and privately held companies. His leadership accomplishments include building high performing, teams of distinction that have generated billions in revenue and shareholder value for his companies. Before joining Health Monitor Network, Paul was Executive Vice President, Global Business Development for ICON plc., a leading global clinical research organization. During his tenure, his teams delivered continuous record annual growth, generating billions in sales and doubling the market capitalization of the company. Prior to ICON, Paul served in executive and board roles with Catalent Pharma Solutions and Penn Pharma.

Joseph DiCarlo has over 20 years of experience building and optimizing high performance teams and organizations. Before joining Health Monitor Network, Joe served as the Chief Talent & Engagement Officer for Westmed Practice Partners, the management services organization for Westmed Medical Group. Joe helped scale Westmed during a period of hyper-growth. His impactful leadership resulted in Westmed receiving national recognition as one of Fortune Magazine’s Top 30 workplaces in US Healthcare for back-to-back years (2017 and 2018). Prior to Westmed, Joe spent 5 years as a Vice President of Corporate Human Resources at Porter Novelli, one of the largest international public relations agencies in the world.

David Zuern has over 30 years of diverse operations management experience in distribution, logistics, customer service, purchasing and inventory management. Before joining Health Monitor Network, Dave was a Vice President of Logistics at Benjamin Moore. Dave led an operations turnaround and growth enablement strategy that resulted in improved delivery performance. Prior to Benjamin Moore, Dave was a Vice President of North American Distribution for Invacare. Dave’s leadership has produced consistent operational improvements in safety, quality, delivery, cost and culture.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network is the leading direct-to-patient (DTP) company in the United States.

