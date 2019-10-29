Log in
Health Net : Assisting Members in California During State of Emergency

10/29/2019

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared California-wide state of emergency, Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance to ensure Health Net members affected by ongoing wildfires have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress and trauma.

Prescription information

  • During evacuations, members in counties affected by the wildfires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the wildfires. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for healthcare providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other important information

Depending on how long our members need further assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as needed.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than three million Californians. That’s one in 13 residents throughout every county in the State. We provide health plans for individuals, families, employers, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — coverage for every stage of life. We also offer access to behavioral health services, substance abuse prevention programs, managed healthcare services for prescription drugs and employee assistance programs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information, visit HealthNet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
