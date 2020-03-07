Health Net : Assisting Members in California During State of Emergency

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency, Health Net, LLC wants to help ensure everyone is informed about what they can do to help protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

What is the coronavirus?

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory disease, which has become a public health emergency in the United States and other countries:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, and lower respiratory illness. However, it may be contagious before a person begins showing symptoms.

Although the virus first appeared in China, it has become widespread and has been detected in many other countries, including the United States.

Prevention Strategies

According to the California Department of Public Health and the CDC, there are important steps to take to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizing rub (must contain at least 60 percent alcohol).

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze by coughing/sneezing into your elbow.

Promptly dispose of tissues in a wastebasket after use.

Clean public surfaces thoroughly.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid shaking hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Get a flu vaccine.

Prescription Information

If a member is quarantined, and needs an emergency supply of their medications, they can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

For all members, Health Net is waiving co-pays for medically necessary screenings and tests for COVID-19.

If a member develops symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, and has reason to believe they may have been exposed, they should call their health care provider or local health department before seeking care. Contacting them in advance will help ensure that people can get the care they need without putting others at risk.

For more information, Health Net members should call 800-400-8987.

Additionally, the CDC recommends that people avoid all nonessential travel to a number of countries, including China, South Korea and Italy. To stay abreast of the most recent travel recommendations, visit CDC.gov.

Other Information

At this time, state and federal health officials have indicated that the risk from COVID-19 is low and therefore treatment of the virus is aligned with treatment of other viral respiratory infections.

For more information about the Coronavirus and the latest guidance from the public health officials, please visit:

California Department of Public Health

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

