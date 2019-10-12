Health Net Assisting Members in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties During State of Emergency

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared states of emergency in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance to ensure Health Net members affected by ongoing wildfires have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress, or trauma.

Prescription Information

During evacuations, members in counties affected by the wildfires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the wildfires. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

Emergency prescription refill guidelines

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as necessary.

