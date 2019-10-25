Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Health Net Assisting Members in the Counties of Los Angeles and Sonoma During State of Emergency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency in the counties of Los Angeles and Sonoma, Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance to ensure Health Net members affected by ongoing wildfires have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress and trauma.

Prescription information

  • During evacuations, members in counties affected by the wildfires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the wildfires. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for healthcare providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other important information

Depending on how long our members need further assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as needed.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than three million Californians. That’s one in 13 residents throughout every county in the State. We provide health plans for individuals, families, employers, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — coverage for every stage of life. We also offer access to behavioral health services, substance abuse prevention programs, managed healthcare services for prescription drugs and employee assistance programs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information, visit HealthNet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24aU.S., China say they are 'close to finalising' part of a Phase One trade deal
RE
12:18aTech consultations on parts of U.S. trade deal completed - China's Commerce Ministry
RE
12:14aAHMSA Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/25NIKE : Air Max LEBRON VII Achieves Retro Status
PU
10/25VALE : 10/25/2019 Vale informs on Samarco Corrective Operation License
PU
10/25HUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Resignation Of Joint Company Secretary Of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited
PU
10/25BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Baxter International Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - BAX
BU
10/25IROBOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation - IRBT
BU
10/25INFOSYS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Infosys Limited - INFY
BU
10/25CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
3U.S., China say they are 'close to finalizing' part of a Phase One trade deal
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amazon -- ..
5General Motors to restart Mexican plants after labor deal ratified

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group