Health Net : Sharing New COVID-19 Support Program to Assist Providers with Grant Writing & Small Business Loan Applications

04/14/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Health Net is providing assistance to network providers in CA who are seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the CARES Act. Health Net is providing access to a dedicated online portal of Provider Financial Support & Resources, where network providers can research benefits they may be eligible for. In addition, provider partners will have access to webinars and one-on-one consulting with key experts.

The portal was developed by Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare company. As part of the Centene family, Health Net is making the portal available to California providers who need assistance with grant writing and business loan applications, among other key activities.

"Our provider partners are heroes, caring for and healing the most vulnerable populations across California,” said Brian Ternan, CEO of Health Net. “In support of them, we’re providing access to these key benefits and resources to help them through this economically challenging time.”

The program will help providers apply for various benefits including small business loans, a paycheck protection plan, and various grants they may qualify for. Examples of organizations that may qualify for federal grants include:

  • Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)
  • Behavioral health providers and community-based behavioral health organizations
  • Centers for Independent Living (CILs), and
  • Long-term service and supports organizations operating on the front lines

The online portal also helps providers explore additional funds through state offered loans and grants by working with nationally recognized healthcare consultants, organizations, state government agencies and former SBA executives.

Health Net and Centene have made it a priority to support providers, especially small providers, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centene previously announced that its plans, including Health Net, would reduce the administrative burden to providers by eliminating the need for them to collect co-pays and removing authorization requirements for COVID-19 related treatment.

If you are a Health Net provider looking for more information about benefits you may be eligible for, please visit https://www.centene.com/covid-19-resource-center/provider-assistance.html for more information.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

Note on SBA Announcement

The information provided does not represent all of the information available or that you may need for making your financial decisions or completing your application. The Federal and State government(s) are best able to provide resources and assistance. We recommended that you contact your financial institution or advisor before making any financial decisions.


