Health New England : Announces Second Year of Where Health Matters Grant Opportunities

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Health New England announced the second year of its Where Health Matters grant program as part of its Community Benefits Program. The Where Health Matters grant program is designed to advance the health and wellbeing of vulnerable population groups living in Central and Western Massachusetts. Health New England has increased the number of grants to be awarded this year to five, from four in 2018. It will award five $50,000 grants to community nonprofit organizations, with an annual grant total of $250,000. The Where Health Matters grant program targets four focus areas: chronic diseases, food and/or housing insecurities, infant and maternal health, and mental health and/or substance use disorder.

“We are pleased to expand our Grant Program to five organizations this year and acknowledge the importance of giving back to the community to help support the health needs of our most vulnerable community members,” said Jody Gross, interim president and CEO of Health New England. “We look forward to partnering with five local organizations that have strong connections to the community in order to improve the health outcomes of our at-risk residents.”

The Where Health Matters grant program will award one-year grants to eligible nonprofit organizations, with current IRS-designated 501(c)(3) status, that manage innovative community-based programs benefiting underserved residents of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Worchester counties, with a particular focus on Greater Springfield. Of the five grants to be awarded to eligible nonprofit organizations, one grant will be awarded in each of the four focus areas, a fifth grant will be awarded to one of the four focus areas.

Health New England’s Where Health Matters Grant application process begins with a Letter of Intent. Organizations meeting the RFP criteria are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent online by March 25, 2019 at 4 pm. Complete Grant RFP applications are due by April 29, 2019 at 4 pm. Please refer to our website for additional information at healthnewengland.org/community/grantprogram.

Based in Springfield, Massachusetts, Health New England is a nonprofit health plan serving members in Massachusetts and Connecticut. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Baystate Health, Health New England offers a range of health care plans in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Visit www.healthnewengland.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
