Health Perspectives Group : Recognized for Third Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Health Perspectives Group, a health engagement company that unites patients, providers and the companies that serve them, has been ranked for the third year in a row as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 list refers to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America and their overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. Magazine announces the award each year, which celebrates entrepreneurial success, leadership and innovation. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are very honored to be selected for the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row and for our team’s hard work to be recognized in such a prestigious national forum,” said Cheryl Lubbert, President and CEO of Health Perspectives Group. “Our consistent, rapid growth is a direct reflection of how forward-thinking healthcare companies are making patient experience a priority.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Health Perspectives Group:

Health Perspectives Group is a health engagement company that transforms the way healthcare companies think and function, making compliant, patient-centered action possible. Health Perspectives Group achieves this through engagement strategies that resonate with patients in ways that build relationships and change behavior, technology that connects patients with each other and with organizations that are invested in improving customer experiences, and insights about what matters to patients and how to convert this into meaningful initiatives and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit http://hpgroupllc.com or contact connect@hpgroupllc.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology:

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

