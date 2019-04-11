Health Providers Uncover New Revenue Streams to Advance Innovation for Patient Care

The first
benchmarking study of health system efforts to generate new revenue
streams evaluates a range of effective strategies to sustain overall
operations, fuel innovation, and advance patient care missions. The
report by Partners
Healthcare and Fitzroy
Health finds that successful health systems have increased operating
margin as much as five points through diversification strategies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005461/en/
“The study shows an industry undertaking a vast number of bold
experiments to diversify revenue by improving the quality, efficiency,
and satisfaction of patient care delivery,” says James Stanford,
co-author of study and managing director, Fitzroy Health.
The study examined the scope, depth, and potential risks and returns of
non-traditional revenue strategies. Findings revealed that health
systems can create a risk-adjusted portfolio of initiatives that
leverages their ecosystem and competitive advantages. In sum, health
systems possess the ability to create market value through innovations
that have transformed their own operating and clinical models.
Three primary levers for value creation emerged from the findings:
Lever 1: Bring care model innovations to market, like University
of Colorado Hospital’s co-development with RxRevu.
Lever 2: Transform cost centers into profit centers, like
Navicent Health’s Flex Health, a workforce management company spin-out.
Lever 3: Generate royalties from drugs, devices, and diagnostics,
like Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s $35 million investment in
Spark Therapeutics.
“Diversifying revenue streams helps ensure future investment for
life-saving technologies and ongoing medical discoveries,” said
Christopher M. Coburn, co-author of the study and chief innovation
officer, Partners HealthCare System.
Researchers conducted comprehensive interviews with C-suite executives,
board members, venture executives, and others at 74 U.S. health systems
and academic medical centers. All participants acknowledged the need to
diversify revenue, and 90 percent indicated novel revenue streams were
an urgent priority.
The researchers evaluated more than 1,400 initiatives that health
systems have pursued to generate new revenue and categorized those
initiatives into 10 different options. The white paper features case
studies with their value proposition and success factors.
About Fitzroy Health
Fitzroy Health partners with healthcare organizations to create
commercial ventures that generate new sources of revenue and enterprise
value. Through its model of risk sharing, Fitzroy Health supports all
areas of innovation, from sourcing and capacity building to
commercialization and operation. www.fitzroyhealth.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005461/en/