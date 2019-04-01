Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Health-Related Blockchain MEDIKEY to Reward Participants in Coin If They Become Healthy Through Exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

MEDIKEY, a health and medicine-related blockchain, will unveil a novel system to issue coins and certifications of mining (COM) to participants in reward for becoming healthy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005051/en/

MEDIKEY, a health and medicine-related blockchain, will unveil a novel system to issue coins and cer ...

MEDIKEY, a health and medicine-related blockchain, will unveil a novel system to issue coins and certifications of mining (COM) to participants in reward for becoming healthy. MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for sharing information and accomplishing missions. COM is a blockchain point awarded separately from MEDIKEY Coins. COM has no monetary value such as IPO, but plays a similar role as Ethereum Gas used in DAPP activation and participation. MEDIKEY is listed on DigiFinex. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for sharing information and accomplishing missions. COM is a blockchain point awarded separately from MEDIKEY Coins. COM has no monetary value such as IPO, but plays a similar role as Ethereum Gas used in DAPP activation and participation.

MEDIKEY stands for Medical Information Key on the Blockchain. Participants provide health knowhow (Medi story) and their individual health information (Medi Info) voluntarily on blockchain to share them with other people and prove their usefulness. MEDIKEY is a blockchain network that integrates AI, IoT and Big Data that represent the fourth industrial revolution.

It is a service that creates value by applying the concept of sharing to technologies used to identify individuals, share data and collect bio-medical data.

'MEDIKEY PORTAL' enables participants to share medical health story. 'EX (Experience Postscript)' enables them to evaluate information by vote. 'MEDIKEY AI + DR system' estimates medical health data collected through POX (Proof of eXperience), MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, and suggests mission schedule and goal for participants to stay healthy. Then through MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, 'POM (Proof of Mission)' proves whether participants accomplished the mission.

Blockchain technology enables transparent record of transaction data and makes them accessible to anyone. MEDIKEY has applied such technology to medicine and health. Estonia is a showcase of digital innovation as a nation that has digitized all of its public services.

MEDIKEY plans to launch exchange in the near future for participants to cash out coins to pay hospital bills and purchase drugs, among others.

“MEDIKEY is a blockchain that places top priority on maintaining and promoting health,” an official said.

MEDIKEY is ready to offer service in the form of POC (Proof of Concept) in partnership with hospitals at home and abroad, fitness centers and well-known physical trainers.

MEDIKEY launched the main net on Oct. 1, 2018 and has since sponsored an array of health-related events.

MEDIKEY is listed on DigiFinex (https://www.digifinex.com), one of the world's top five Cryptocurrency Exchanges.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27pXINGFA ALUMINIUM : White form of share offer acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) of hk$0.01 each in the issued share capital of xingfa aluminium holdings limited
PU
09:27pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : “Winner Takes All” at First-Ever Women's Main Event of WrestleMania®
BU
09:26pLORD Green Real Estate Strategies Kicks Off 2019 Data Quality Assessment
BU
09:17pGAEC EDUCAÇÃO : Anima Educação - Notice to the Market - 04/01/2019
PU
09:17pNEC : Unveils "NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles"
PU
09:14pGlobal Semiconductor Sales Decrease 7.3 Percent Month-to-Month in February
PR
09:12pNOMURA : Asset Management to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of the "Nomura Shareholder Yield 70"(PDF 54KB)
PU
09:09pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:09pTech Up on Cyclical Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09:03pLATAM AIRLINES : Brazil announces the successful termination of the tender offer for the common shares in Multiplus S.A.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
4Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments
5AMGEN : AMGEN : VESALIUS-CV, a New Phase 3 Outcomes Study for Our Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About