Health Strategy Associates :' Joe Paduda to Discuss the Impact of “Medicare for All” on Work Comp in Keynote Address to CSIA

Joe Paduda, principal of Health Strategy Associates, will deliver the keynote address at the California Self Insurer Association (CSIA) 2019 Employer Seminar and Educational Conference, kicking off the conference at 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Paduda will explore the potential for the adoption of a single payer health plan in California and what that would mean to workers’ compensation.

He will share how workers’ compensation is handled in countries that have a single payer healthcare system – that is, pretty much every developed country except the US. Most of these systems separate occupational medical care and its reimbursement from healthcare. Paduda will describe in detail the four general ways occupational medical care is dealt with, how governments keep employers focused on safety and return to work and dig into lessons learned from Vermont’s stillborn effort to implement a single payer healthcare plan.

CSIA will hold the conference on April 8 and 9 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. For more information and to register, please see https://www.caself-insurers.com/2019-annual-meeting-attendee-information-registration.

About Joe Paduda

Paduda is a managed care expert with extensive experience in workers’ compensation. In addition to consulting with medical management organizations, insurers, employers, health care providers, private equity firms, he regularly surveys workers’ comp payers on managing workers’ comp pharmacy care and costs, opioid use, bill review systems, utilization review programs, and claims systems. He is also the prolific author of the thought-provoking www.ManagedCareMatters.com blog. For more information, please see www.healthstrategyassoc.com and www.ManagedCareMatters.com.

