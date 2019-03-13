Health Strategy Associates :' Joe Paduda to Discuss the Impact of “Medicare for All” on Work Comp in Keynote Address to CSIA

Joe Paduda, principal of Health Strategy Associates, will deliver the
keynote address at the California Self Insurer Association (CSIA) 2019
Employer Seminar and Educational Conference, kicking off the conference
at 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Paduda will explore the potential for the
adoption of a single payer health plan in California and what that would
mean to workers’ compensation.
He will share how workers’ compensation is handled in countries that
have a single payer healthcare system – that is, pretty much every
developed country except the US. Most of these systems separate
occupational medical care and its reimbursement from healthcare. Paduda
will describe in detail the four general ways occupational medical care
is dealt with, how governments keep employers focused on safety and
return to work and dig into lessons learned from Vermont’s stillborn
effort to implement a single payer healthcare plan.
CSIA will hold the conference on April 8 and 9 at the Disneyland Hotel
in Anaheim. For more information and to register, please see https://www.caself-insurers.com/2019-annual-meeting-attendee-information-registration.
About Joe Paduda
Paduda is a managed care expert with extensive experience in workers’
compensation. In addition to consulting with medical management
organizations, insurers, employers, health care providers, private
equity firms, he regularly surveys workers’ comp payers on managing
workers’ comp pharmacy care and costs, opioid use, bill review systems,
utilization review programs, and claims systems. He is also the prolific
author of the thought-provoking www.ManagedCareMatters.com
blog. For more information, please see www.healthstrategyassoc.com
and www.ManagedCareMatters.com.
