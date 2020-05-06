Health & Wellness Partners, LLC :, Honored by Inc. Magazine as a Best Workplace for 2020

The medical communication company is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement

Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a medical communications company, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

HWP is a certified women’s business enterprise (WBENC) and has flourished since its inception in 2005. HWP prides itself on empowering all of its employees to succeed and advance, and offers benefits that support this vision, including tuition reimbursement, generous paternity leave, management training, reimbursement for organization membership, and attendance at professional meetings. Giving back to the community is a core founding principle at HWP, and the company provides every full-time employee with 21 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer for worthy causes.

Collecting data on nearly 3,000 submissions, Inc. selected 389 finalists. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.

“We have always strived to create an engaging work environment for everyone at HWP,” said Jani Hegarty, President of HWP. “We are beyond thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to the development and well-being of our employees—we couldn’t do what we do without them!”

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

The full list of winners can be viewed here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2020.html.

ABOUT HWP

HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. Learn more at www.hwpnj.com.

ABOUT INC

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005851/en/