Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

As Detroit's automakers seek to restart their U.S. plants during the coronavirus pandemic, two health experts advising Michigan's governor and the United Auto Workers union warned against an over-reliance on masks and face shields to keep workers safe.

"We always put protective equipment last (on the list of options)," Rick Neitzel, an associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan, told Reuters. "Not because it's ineffective, but by the time you get down to that level you're relying on the worker to understand how and when and where to use that protective equipment."

Neitzel and Marisa Eisenberg, a University of Michigan associate professor of epidemiology, are part of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's task force on economic recovery. They are also among the experts the United Auto Workers has sought advice from as it negotiates with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) on restarting assembly plants.

Last week, UAW President Rory Gamble hit the brakes on the automakers' plans to restart some plants as soon as May 4. Gamble said it was "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants and Michigan's economy in early May, citing insufficient scientific data and coronavirus testing to assure workplaces are safe.

The union is in discussions with the companies, but has not made public an agreement for a restart date.

Whitmer's task force is expected to issue soon a set of "best practices" for manufacturers in Michigan to reopen safely. Neitzel and Eisenberg say they have recommended a series of measures ranging from increased ventilation and staggering shifts, to separating workers wherever possible.

Distancing workers is not always easy in an industry where many assembly tasks are done in very close quarters.

"If we have three people inside a car trying to get a door on, that's a very dense workplace," Neitzel said. "Just giving them PPE is not going to cut it."

PPE is an acronym for personal protective equipment.

Auto workers are accustomed to wearing steel-toed shoes, safety goggles and gloves on the job. But most have not had to wear face masks or worry about social distancing until now.

Virtually all U.S. automotive production ground to a halt in March as the number of COVID-19 infections grew rapidly.

Automakers are under immense financial pressure to restart. They have tapped short-term credit facilities and cut costs to offset cash outflows as their most profitable plants have sat idle.

The automakers have also been keeping a close eye on the health of their suppliers during the shutdown. Many will start running out of money in early May.

Talks between the automakers and the union have focused on issues ranging from having workers pass through scanners to check their temperature, erecting welding curtains or Plexiglas between work stations and the thorny issue of allowing workers who feel sick to self quarantine without losing pay.

Gerald Johnson, global head of manufacturing for GM, told Reuters in an interview last week the company is transferring safety procedures from operations in South Korea and China that have been running for weeks, and more recent U.S. production operations established to make ventilators and masks.

"We?ve learned through our execution of those protocols with over 40,000 people globally," Johnson said. "All these employees are operating with these new protocols in place, with absolute success."

Trying to separate people who work in close quarters could slow down production line speeds - reducing factory capacity and eating into profits, the University of Michigan experts said.

But the experts and UAW leaders said slowing the line and spreading out jobs is necessary.

At Fiat Chrysler?s assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, where Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks are built, workers can get very close together on the line, said Bruce Baumhower, president of UAW Local 12, which represents the plant?s hourly workers. Installing seat belts could find three or four workers together in the confines of a car interior, he said.

    ?It?s not about a date,? he said of restarting production. ?It?s about the conditions on the shop floor. They could start tomorrow if everything is safe.? The seat belt installation could be done by one person, he said. But it would take longer.

A spokeswoman for FCA said the company is "evaluating all workstations" to see which ones need to be redesigned to maintain proper social distancing.

A GM spokesman said the automaker's safety measures include enforcing social distancing guidelines and using PPE to "protect workers at jobs where physical distancing is impossible."

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word "of" in 3rd paragraph).

(Reporting By Nick Carey, additional reporting by Joe White in Warren, Mich. and Ben Klayman in Detroit)

By Nick Carey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.S. appeals court asks why Facebook encryption order should stay sealed
RE
03:23pHealth advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
RE
03:23pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Provides $1 million Grant to Help South Carolina Address Leaking Underground Petroleum Storage Tanks
PU
03:23pChristopher A. Ward Named ABI Vice President-Development
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pAK TRANSNEFT : Transneft Druzhba Completes Scheduled Repairs at Petroleum Products Trunk Pipelines
PU
03:12pCompanies in Global Index Lowering Guidance Because of Coronavirus Rises 63% From March 31 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:49pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
02:46pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group