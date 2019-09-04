|
Health and Happiness H&H International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 August 2019
09/04/2019 | 04:52am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
31/8/2019
|
|
|
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
|
|
|
Name of Issuer
|
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
4/9/2019
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
1112
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
10,000,000,000
|
0.01
|
|
|
100,000,000
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
10,000,000,000
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
100,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of preference
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other classes
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
|
|
|
of shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other classes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
641,867,991
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease) during
|
28,700
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the
|
641,896,691
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
date
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of shares issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Pre-IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Options for the issue of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,150,249 Shares were
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
granted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12/07/2010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
705,169
|
|
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price
HKD 15.312
(25/11/2010)
|
Ordinary shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
7,485
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD11.52
(25/11/2010)
|
Ordinary shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
16,408
(Note 1)
4. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD12.12
(25/11/2010)
|
Ordinary shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
(Note 1)
5. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD19.64
(25/11/2010)
|
Ordinary shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
14,843
(Note 1)
6. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD24.70
(25/11/2010)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
---
|
|
---
|
|
---
|
|
---
|
|
---
|
40,542
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD15.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29/12/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
24,500
|
---
|
198
|
24,500
|
3,287,875
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$21.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(03/05/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
181,157
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD20.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30/09/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
272,273
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD23.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23/12/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
46,205
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD25.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/04/2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
---
|
4,200
|
---
|
---
|
4,200
|
889,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD22.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(07/07/2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
87,602
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD29.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(24/08/2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
26,936
|
---
|
9,659,721
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD47.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(05/12/2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
353,335
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD60.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20/04/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
598,936
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD59.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26/07/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
28,873
|
---
|
441,001
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17. Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD47.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(28/09/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
56,302
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18 Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD50.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16/11/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
4,325,450
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD49.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29/03/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
3,047,918
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD45.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(09/07/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
251,718
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
28,700
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State
|
HK$ 489,860.00
|
|
|
currency)
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value at
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
|
Currency of
|
close of preceding
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
nominal value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
2. N/A
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
3. N/A
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
4. N/A
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
( / /
|
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
Currency of
|
|
|
Converted
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
Amount at close of
|
during the
|
|
Amount at close
|
thereto
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
preceding month
|
month
|
|
of the month
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / / )
|
2. N/A
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
|
issuer which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
|
|
|
|
at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month pursuant
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Rights issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Open offer
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Placing
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month pursuant
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Scrip dividend
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchased (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Repurchase of shares
|
|
|
|
Cancellation date :
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares redeemed
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Redemption of shares
|
|
|
|
Redemption date :
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Consideration issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Capital reorganisation
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month pursuant
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Other
|
At price : State
|
|
Issue and allotment date :
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
(1)
|
28,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
|
|
|
|
IV. Confirmations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks (if any):
|
Submitted by:
|
Yang Wenyun
Title:Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes:
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
-
"Identical" means in this context:
-
-
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
-
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
-
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 08:51:10 UTC
|
|