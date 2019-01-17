Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health, defense stocks help Wall St grind higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:11pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out gains on Thursday to consolidate near a one-month high, helped by advances in healthcare and industrial shares and as the financial sector shrugged off Morgan Stanley's disappointing earnings.

Shares of the investment bank tumbled 4.52 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, rounding off earnings for the big six Wall Street banks on a weak note.

The S&P 500 financials index <.SPSY> fell as much as 1 percent, before recovering to trade just 0.11 percent lower. The index has not ended lower for 10 straight sessions.

"The news about Morgan Stanley is wearing off. The issues that caused the shortfall in revenue for Morgan Stanley seem to have been self-induced and not necessarily a commentary on what's going on in banking," said Kim Forrest, senior portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Industrial stocks <.SPLRCI> rose 0.67 percent, led by defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, after President Donald Trump unveiled a revamped U.S. missile defense strategy.

The trade-sensitive sector was 0.48 percent weaker earlier in the day on fears that the fragile Sino-U.S. trade talks could be torpedoed after U.S. lawmakers introduced bills to ban the sale of U.S. chips or other parts to Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL] and certain other Chinese telecoms firms.

Also helping the market was a 0.60 percent bounce in health stocks <.SPXHC>. The index has been a laggard this year after having outperformed all major S&P sectors in 2018.

"Stocks have been supported this year by a lot of rebalancing that's going on. There is a ritual in the stock market of buying what was down the most or selling what was up the most the prior year," said John Augustine, chief investment officer for Huntington Private Bank in Cincinnati.

At 12:49 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 23.63 points, or 0.10 percent, at 24,183.53, the S&P 500 was up 4.54 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,620.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.90 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,047.59

The S&P remains about 12 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close after a recent rally saw it claw back from a 20-month low around Christmas on concerns over a global economic slowdown.

Netflix Inc, which will kick off earnings for the FAANG group when it reports after the bell, rose 0.33 percent. The video-streaming pioneer raised U.S. subscription rates earlier this week.

Analysts have cut their fourth-quarter profit growth forecast for S&P 500 companies to 14.2 percent from 20.1 percent estimated on Oct. 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 13 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 24231.37 Delayed Quote.3.77%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.64% 276.95 Delayed Quote.4.03%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.73% 42.84 Delayed Quote.8.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 6686.1128 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.29% 7055.5021 Delayed Quote.5.86%
NETFLIX 0.55% 353.24 Delayed Quote.31.28%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 2.94% 263.31 Delayed Quote.4.43%
S&P 500 0.34% 2625.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pFossil to sell smartwatch technology worth $40 million to Google, shares rise
RE
01:34pOxford University suspends funding from China's Huawei
RE
01:28pU.S. House backs sanctions on Russia's Rusal in symbolic vote
RE
01:20pWondershare Releases Free Hard Drive Recovery Software That Works Just as Well for Memory Cards and SD Cards
SE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pECB CONCERNED BY REPORTS SPANISH BANK BBVA HIRED FIRM TO SPY IN 2004 : sources
RE
01:15pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ECB concerned by reports Spanish bank BBVA hired firm to spy in 2004 - sources
RE
01:11pHealth, defense stocks help Wall St grind higher
RE
01:11pCURRENCIES : British Pound On The Rise As Politicking Continues In London
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
5INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Shutdown is starting to hurt Trump's financial der..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.