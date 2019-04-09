HealthAxis Group Acquires Analytics Partners

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group's current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners stock and assets and will begin consolidating all business under the HealthAxis Group brand.

Analytics Partners specializes in analytics solutions such as historical trend analysis, risk assessments, fraud indicators and claims reporting for Healthcare organizations. Their integrated healthcare analytics solution, Health Intelligence Analytics (HIA)SM provide clients with a comprehensive view of their data allowing for full lifecycle healthcare analysis.

"Analytics Partners, extensive experience in the Healthcare arena and established strengths directly tie into our vision of providing complete, shareable data and effective communication throughout health care delivery pipeline," stated Shilen Patel, CEO of HealthAxis Group. "With the sophisticated data mining and analytic capabilities, the procurement of Analytics Partners moves us closer to our goal of providing the Healthcare Industry with one complete holistic approach that prepares them to meet the challenges ahead."

"Analytics Partners in combination with HealthAxis Group, allows our teams to strengthen the overall platform and bring our advanced analytic capabilities to the next level," said Analytics Partners CEO Lisa Davis. "Together, with the complete integration of clinical, hospital, pharmacy and claims data, we are one step closer to providing the next-generation level of care based on proactive evidence-based decisions."

About HealthAxis Group

HealthAxis Group is simultaneously the most experienced and modern SaaS-based supplier of benefit platform systems. Its vision is healthcare rebooted as a completely efficient, information-driven and cooperative institution. HealthAxis Group accomplishes this through a holistic approach enabled by software, services, and a driving desire to embrace the future. The comprehensive suite helps organizations address compliance, increase administrative efficiency, lower cost, and improve quality. Logic, workflow, and interfaces can be tailored to meet individual requirements. The fully scalable solutions include: benefits administration platforms, web portals, network and application management, consulting, BPO, transaction services, practice management solutions, electronic medical records, and technology services. Please visit www.healthaxis.com for more information about the company.

About Analytics Partners

Analytics Partners is a Jacksonville, FL based company that develops and implements Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence solutions.

Leveraging over 500+ years of business intelligence experience, AP rapidly delivers industry-focused solutions and services from consulting and implementation, strategy and planning through end-user training and personalized support. Our products and services enable our clients to Do More with More; they are more informed, have more tools and are more successful.

