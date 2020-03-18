Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HealthCare.com Ranks No. 74 On The Inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Florida With Two-Year Revenue Growth of 171%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its First-Ever List of Florida’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—The Inc. 5000 Series: Florida

Inc. magazine today revealed that HealthCare.com ranked No. 74 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are proud to be a growing part of the Miami area tech-ecosystem, we have built and expanded the company here because of the amazing talent pool and vibrant business community,” said Jose Vargas, co-founder and president of HealthCare.com. ”We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 series and thankful to our employees and community for their support.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 302 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 56,000 people and added $12.6 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in the Tampa, Miami, and Naples metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-florida-2020 starting March 18, 2020.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Florida’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About HealthCare.com
HealthCare.com is an online health insurance company providing a data-driven shopping platform that helps American consumers enroll in individual health insurance and Medicare plans. HealthCare.com also develops and markets a portfolio of proprietary, direct-to-consumer health insurance and supplemental insurance products under the name Pivot Health. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by PeopleFund and individual investors including current and former executives of Booking.com and Priceline. HealthCare.com is a 4-time honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. For more info, visit www.healthcare.com.

About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pNKT A/S : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S scheduled for 26 March 2020
AQ
12:35pPNE AG : PNE plans to expand its own operations to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023
EQ
12:34pIrish central bank cuts counter cyclical capital buffer to 0%
RE
12:34pLE CHÂTEAU : IIROC Trading Halt - CTU
AQ
12:34pDelphian Trading Launches AI-based Institutional Trading Platform
GL
12:33pTAXPAYER IMPLICATIONS REGARDING CORONAVIRUS : Examining Congressional Response to COVID-19
PU
12:33pFUTURE : announces an update on the acquisition of TI Media
PU
12:33pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA released its Annual Integrated Report 2019
PU
12:33pUPU : Making e-commerce work for everyone
PU
12:33pEXTENDICARE : Message from President & CEO, Dr. Michael Guerriere
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group