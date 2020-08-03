HealthEC, Health Management Associates Announce New Collaboration

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Arthur Kapoor, president and CEO of HealthEC, and Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced the two firms have engaged in an effort designed to accelerate improvements in healthcare service delivery and outcomes.



Workgroups comprised of subject matter experts from HMA and HealthEC met over several months to deliberate on ways in which healthcare consulting and advisory services – such as those offered by HMA – and population health management and analytics applications – such as those offered by HealthEC – could be leveraged more effectively by government agencies, healthcare providers, and payers to address critical needs in the following areas:

Health Equity

Communicable Disease Outbreak Management

Opioids Program Supports

Supports to Small/Midsize Health Plans

Value-Based Payment (VBP) Contract Supports

Managed Care Organization (MCO)/Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Performance Management

Health and Human Services (HHS) Service and Data Integration

“It is an honor to have worked with HMA on this initiative, “Kapoor said. “Our two organizations have a great understanding of the challenges providers and payers face to improve their understanding of the populations they serve, address gaps in care, and improve the quality of care. Ultimately ensuring superior patient health is of the utmost importance, while keeping costs under control.”

“Pairing the extensive knowledge and experience of HMA and HealthEC experts led to the development of strategic methods and real-world tools to tackle the complex challenges payers, providers, and government entities face when it comes to improving the quality of health care and the delivery of that care,” Rosen said.

To learn more about this effort – Health Performance Accelerator – visit

https://www.healthec.com/health-performance-accelerator.php/ or

https://www.healthmanagement.com/healthperformanceaccelerator .

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC , cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions , is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more about HealthEC, visit https://www.healthec.com/ , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With 22 offices and over 225 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA’s expertise, services, and team are always within client reach. To learn more about HMA, visit www.healthmanagement.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .